Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.72

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,420,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,917,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

