Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 7,330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,737.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,301,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

