Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) PT Raised to €43.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

