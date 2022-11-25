Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CCS opened at $47.99 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

