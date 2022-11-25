ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
ECOM has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.
ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance
ECOM stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $24,802,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
