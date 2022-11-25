Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

CRL stock opened at $241.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $385.11.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

