Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.20

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 25122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
