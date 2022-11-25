Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.20

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 25122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

