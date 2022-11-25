Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

