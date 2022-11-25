China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $26.62

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.62, but opened at $27.37. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

