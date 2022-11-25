Chris Kondo Sells 20,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apple stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6,300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 400,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

