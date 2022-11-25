Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com Trading Up 1.4 %

JD.com stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.73 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.