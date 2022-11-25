Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,156 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TechnipFMC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TechnipFMC Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
