Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,156 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

