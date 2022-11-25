Cibc World Market Inc. Buys Shares of 10,457 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 65.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

