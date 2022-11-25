Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

