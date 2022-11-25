Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 728.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

