Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

