Cibc World Market Inc. Has $136,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,702,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 470,038 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.41 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

