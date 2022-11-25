Cibc World Market Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,839,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,476. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

