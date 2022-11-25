Cibc World Market Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of D opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

