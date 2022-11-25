Cibc World Market Inc. Has $208,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 0.4 %

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

