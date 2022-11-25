Cibc World Market Inc. Has $210,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

