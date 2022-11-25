Cibc World Market Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RE opened at $328.91 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.41 and its 200-day moving average is $280.42.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.