Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $218,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $6,196,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.20. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 1.58 and a fifty-two week high of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.82.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

