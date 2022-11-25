Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.