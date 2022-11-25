Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 25.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Titan International Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.