Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CWST opened at $85.07 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

