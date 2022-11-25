Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,231 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

BAH opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

