Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.