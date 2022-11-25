Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 53.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of JKS stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

