Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 17,353 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

