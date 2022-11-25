Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 355,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.0 %

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

