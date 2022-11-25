Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 31,237 Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Largo were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Largo during the first quarter worth $394,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Price Performance

Largo stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Largo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Largo

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.