Cibc World Market Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 378,738 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 900.4% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 298,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 268,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CHS opened at $6.11 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $764.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

