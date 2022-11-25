Citigroup Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $855.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $770.00 to $855.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $850.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $765.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $855.19.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.