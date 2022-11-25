CKW Financial Group Acquires 1,281 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,911.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $181.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

