CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNA Financial Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $42.20 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.