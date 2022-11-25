Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $30,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cognex by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,174,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 344,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.17 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

