Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

RQI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

