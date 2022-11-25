Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.39, but opened at $44.82. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 52,151 shares.

Specifically, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

