Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

COLB stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

