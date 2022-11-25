Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $3.30 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.
Community Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
