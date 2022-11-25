Corp Orix Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

