COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1,003,666.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

