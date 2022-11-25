Credit Suisse Group Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $205.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.