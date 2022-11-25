Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Set at $45.00 by Stephens

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) received a $45.00 target price from analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.