Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Daseke were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 323,675 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 211,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $355.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

