David B. Foss Sells 16,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

