Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $492.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.58.
NYSE DE opened at $437.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
