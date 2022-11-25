Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $416.56, but opened at $433.02. Deere & Company shares last traded at $445.19, with a volume of 34,729 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 213.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.62 and its 200 day moving average is $353.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

