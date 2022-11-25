Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $416.56, but opened at $433.02. Deere & Company shares last traded at $445.19, with a volume of 34,729 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 213.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.62 and its 200 day moving average is $353.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

