Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

